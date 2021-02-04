Phoebe Bridgers claims Marilyn Manson showed her his 'rape room'

Phoebe Bridgers has claimed she once went to Marilyn Manson’s house and was shown his “rape room”.
The 26-year-old singer has said she stands with the women who have come forward recently to accuse the musician – whose real name is Brian Warner – of sexual misconduct, manipulation, and physical and emotional abuse, as she claimed she has also had an unsettling experience with the star.
Phoebe alleged she had visited his house with some friends when she was a teenager, and claimed he showed them his “rape room”, which made her so uncomfortable she “stopped being a fan”.
She wrote on Twitter: “TW:
“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan.
“I stand with everyone who came forward. (sic)”
The ‘Motion Sickness’ singer then slammed Manson’s record label and management company for “pretending to be shocked” by the allegations against him.
She added: “The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f****** pathetic. (sic)”
Manson has been accused of misconduct and abuse by at least five women, including former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, an artist known only as Gabriella, Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, and Ashley Lindsay Morgan.
However, the ‘Rock is Dead’ musician has insisted all his relationships have been "entirely consensual" and accused the women of trying to "misrepresent the past".
He said in a statement posted on Instagram: "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.
"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."
In her statement, Evan accused Manson of “grooming” her when she was a teenager, and alleged he “horrifically abused” her throughout their relationship.
She explained: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.