‘Pieces of Her’ Trailer: Toni Collette’s Hiding Something in Netflix Thriller (VIDEO)

Who is Laura Oliver (Toni Collette)?
That seems to be the question of the upcoming Netflix thriller, Pieces of Her, based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling novel, especially after watching the just-released trailer. “You ever had that thing where you think you know someone as well as you could possibility know anyone, and then one day, you were totally wrong?” Laura’s daughter, Andy (Bella Heathcote) asks.
And who could blame her? After all, Andy finds old VHS tapes from concerts, her mother steps in to stop a shooter (and protects her), and then she has to leave town? “You don’t have much time,” Laura, who seems worried after the incident makes the news, tells her. “You can’t talk to anyone. No calls, no texting. Nothing.”
As for Laura, “we all do things we’d rather forget,” she says. But what is she hiding? Watch the trailer below for more.
In Pieces of Her, premiering on March 4, a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for the 30-year-old Andy and her mother in a sleepy Georgia town. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family. It also stars Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn.
Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner and executive produces with Janice Williams, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories, Leslie Linka Glatter, Minkie Spiro, and Slaughter. Spiro also directs.
Pieces of Her, Series Premiere, Friday, March 4, Netflix
