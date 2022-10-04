Pierce Brosnan gets restraining order against alleged stalker

Pierce Brosnan has been granted a restraining order against a woman who was "originally looking for Dick Van Dyke".

The 'Goldeneye' star filed documents seeking protection for himself, wife Keely Shay Smith and sons Dylan and Paris against an unnamed female, who he claims has been "stalking" him and his family, resulting in him making multiple calls to the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department asking them to remove her from his Malibu property.

