Piers Morgan offered support by Duchess of York

The Duchess of York has urged Piers Morgan to go back to work.
The 58-year-old broadcaster recently quit his role on 'Good Morning Britain' following a backlash to the comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and he's now revealed he's been offered support from Sarah Ferguson, who was previously married to Prince Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew.
He wrote in his column for Event magazine: "Not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled as Meghan ‘Pinocchio’ Markle to see me leave GMB.
" ‘People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,’ texted Sarah, Duchess of York, ‘get back out there!’ "
And Piers joked the support of the duchess, who is nicknamed Fergie, could be the start of a new professional partnership.
He mused: "Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together… ‘Morgy and Fergie in the Morning’, anyone?"
The presenter's revelation about Sarah comes shortly after he claimed “several members of the Royal Family” have sent him messages of “gratitude” following his criticism of Duchess Meghan, which included saying he "didn't believe a word" of what she said in her interview.
He said: "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the Royal Family. I'm not going to go into who it was ... but gratitude that somebody was standing up."
Piers previously dismissed many of Meghan’s comments in her interview, including claims she had made about her mental health, when she said certain people within the royal family had told her there was nothing they could do for her after she said she was considering taking her own life.
And in a recent interview, Piers said he “finds that impossible to believe”, and called for Meghan to publicly name those involved in the conversations.
He said: "You're accusing two people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family, if that is true let's have the names of these people and let's go to them and ask them is this true.
"Did you tell a suicidal woman, who told you she was suicidal, not to get help?' - because I find that impossible to believe."
