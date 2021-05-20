Pink: I didn't want to be a mom!

Pink “didn’t really want to be a mom” before having her two children.
The 41-year-old singer has Willow, nine, and Jameson, four, with her husband Carey Hart, and has admitted that before her daughter’s birth, being a mother wasn’t on her “list of to-dos”.
She told the ‘Today’ show: "I didn't really want to be a mom. I didn't not want to be a mom. But it just wasn't on my list of to-dos.
“I had Willow and, man, that saying of 'watching your heart go walking outside of your body.' It's truly how it feels.”
But now she has her family Pink couldn’t be happier, as she recently said her son regularly calls her “beautiful” and picks flowers for her.
She said: “At home, no-one thinks I’m a big deal. Jameson is a charmer, he picks me a flower every single day! The other day I put on this dress to wear for dinner because I dress up at home now. He goes, ‘Come on now, what am I dreaming? You look so beautiful!’ And I was like, ‘Say it again for the people at the back!’ ”
The ‘So What’ singer also revealed her daughter is starting to pick up on her mother’s star status as she recently asked if she’s “rich”.
She quipped: “Willow asked me the other day, she goes, ‘Am I rich?’, and I said, ‘No, you're borderline homeless, but I am. I don't know, how much do you have in that little change purse of yours?’
“They're excited but Jameson doesn't know. He just thinks he's ... he thinks everyone works for him, at this point. He thinks his pre-school teacher works for him. They're very funny. Those kids are very funny.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.