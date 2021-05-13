Pink: It's unfair how women in music are pitted against each other

Pink thinks it's "so unfair" how she was pitted against other female artists.
When the 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker started her career, she was labelled to be "anti" Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, despite being a huge fan of the two songstresses.
She told People magazine: "It was so unfair to all the girls. None of us wanted that, I love Britney - she used to carry around my album. I was like, 'Dude, I’m a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn’t have to be the anti-Britney. I don’t want to fight anybody.' I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it’s totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad - I love to watch it."
It comes after Pink opened up about balancing motherhood and her career.
She said: "Touring with kids is impossible - and I did the impossible.
"For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms. You just keep going.
"I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?'"
Pink knows her children - Willow, nine, and Jameson, four - have grown up in very different circumstances to her but she's determined to ensure they remain humble and hard working.
She reflected: "Their normal is different: we go on tour and have a ball pit in mommy's dressing room. But they are normal kids. Jameson wants to be an astronaut.
"Willow does gymnastics and reads Harry Potter and is convinced she's going to Hogwarts when she's 11, and I don't have the heart to tell her that she's not."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.