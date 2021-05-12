Pink on her dedication to her marriage: I never want to break up my family

Pink’s “main goal” is to never “break up” her family.
The 41-year-old singer has two children – Willow, nine, and Jameson, four – with her husband Carey Hart, and has opened up on her 15-year marriage, which she is determined to work hard on so that her family doesn’t fall apart.
She said: “It can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days. I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family. So sometimes you have to let it go. You can't die on every mountain."
Pink also admitted she has “grown up” with Carey by her side, and the pair have figured out how to give each other the space they need to be their own people outside of their marriage.
She added: "We've really grown up together. When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."
And the ‘So What’ hitmaker said she and Carey – whom she began dating in 2001, and married in 2006 – attend therapy both individually and as a couple to make sure they’re always working on bettering themselves.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I am a huge proponent of counselling in general. We both have therapy, individually, and we do couples counselling. Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.