FX has set the premiere date for its forthcoming limited drama series Pistol, which tells the story of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.
Directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle, Pistol is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu beginning Tuesday, May 31 in the United States. In other territories, Pistol will launch on Disney+ and Star+. All six installments of the series will arrive at the same time on the premiere day.
Pistol is based on Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol and has been created and written for television by Craig Pearce. The show about the rock and roll revolution follows the furious and raging storm at the center of it all, the Sex Pistols. And at the center of the Sex Pistols is Jones.
Described as hilarious, emotional, and heartbreaking, the journey that Jones guides viewers through is a kaleidoscope of epic years in the history of music. It’s a story about a band of working-class kids with “no future,” who shook up the establishment with their music. Along the way, their art threatens to bring down the government and change music culture forever.
FX Goes Punk With Sex Pistols Limited Series from Director Danny Boyle
Featuring in the series as Jones is Toby Wallace, who is joined by Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.
Pistol is executive produced by Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Steve Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee, and Hope Hartman. Don’t miss the rock and roll revolution journey for Jones and his bandmates in Pistol when it debuts later this spring.
Pistol, Series Premiere, Tuesday, May 31, Hulu
