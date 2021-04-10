Pope Francis hails Prince Philip's 'distinguished record' of public service

Pope Francis has praised Prince Philip's "distinguished record" of public service in a telegram to Queen Elizabeth.
The leader of the Catholic Church has sent his condolences to the Queen after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday morning (04.09.21) at Windsor Castle.
The tribute read: "Saddened to learn of the death of your husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, His Holiness Pope Francis offers heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and the members of the royal family.
"Recalling Prince Philip's devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations, His Holiness commends him to the merciful love of Christ our Redeemer.
"Upon you and upon all who grieve his loss in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father invokes the Lord's blessings of consolation and peace."
The Dalai Lama has also offered his condolences to the Queen.
In a statement on his official Twitter page, the spiritual leader of Tibet said: "Following the death of H.R.H. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh I pray for him and offer my condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, to Prince Charles and the royal family at this sad time."
News of Prince Philip's passing at the age of 99 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.
In a statement, the Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
"Further announcements will be made in due course.
"The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss."
