Go behind the scenes of Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, one of the year’s most anticipated feature films. A deluge of holiday movies includes a parody on Comedy Central. A new documentary follows doctors on the frontlines of treatment during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fear the Walking Dead takes a midseason break, while the World Beyond spinoff closes shop for good. Another standout episode of Succession sends the family to Italy for a wedding and too many recriminations to count.
Previewing ‘West Side Story,’ Holiday Movies (and a Parody), COVID’s ‘First Wave,’ ‘Dead’ Finales, ‘Succession’ Goes to Italy
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryan's buzzer-beater 3-pointer gives Hiawatha the win over Marysville
- Hallmark’s New Year New Movies: The January 2022 Schedule
- Albany Historical Society coordinating effort to relocate Rock Creek Church
- Hiawatha Chamber unveils new ornament design
- National Honor Society inducts new members
- KDHE Amends Travel & Exposure Related Quarantine List
- Massey, Marvin L. 1939-2021
- Local churches planning special Christmas services, events
- Brown County Interlocal 615 Special Ed
- Basketball teams come out for Red and Blue Scrimmage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.