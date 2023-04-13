Prince Andrew ‘drops plans to write money-spinning memoir like Prince Harry’

Prince Andrew is said to have dropped plans to write a lucrative memoir like Prince Harry.

The 63-year-old’s apparent decision ahead of King Charles’ coronation on 6 May has come despite reports he wanted to follow the financial success Harry, 38, had with the release of his ‘Spare’ autobiography in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

