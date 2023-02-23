Prince Andrew is moving into his ex Sarah Ferguson’s house

Prince Andrew could be moving in with his ex Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Duke of York, 63 - who already has had a number of his regal privileges removed in light of his $12 million settlement with Virginia Giffrue, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager - could reportedly be forced out of his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor due to budget cuts ordered by his brother, King Charles III and is considering moving in up with the Sarah Ferguson, who he was married to from 1986 to 1996.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

