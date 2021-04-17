Prince Charles and Senior Royals sombre during Prince Philip's funeral procession

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince Harry looked sombre as they followed Prince Philip's custom-built Land Rover hearse on his final journey.
The first in line to the throne, his sister and sons - who were separated by Anne's son Peter Philips - were visibly moved as they followed the modified motor across the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.
Prince Andrew, Prince Edward. Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl of Snowden also took part in the moving procession.
The coffin was adorned with a wreath of white lilies and roses, white freesia, white wax flower, white sweet peas and jasmine, personally chosen by The Queen, as well as the late royal's personal standard, his naval cap and sword.
The 94-year-old monarch had traveled behind in a Bentley and was seen arriving at the doors of the chapel.
A national minute's silence was then held in The Duke's honor at 3pm.
The Queen, who stood alone due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, was seen with her head bowed inside the chapel as the nation fell silent to remember her husband of 73 years.
Once inside, William, 38, stood in front of Harry, 36, as the siblings put their rumored rift aside to pay their respects to their late grandfather - who died on April 9, at the age of 99.
It's the first time the brothers have been seen together since Harry relocated to the US with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after the couple stepped down as senior royals last year.
Prince William, Duchess Catherine and Charles were among the first to arrive earlier today.
William wore a black suit and tie and face mask, while his wife, Catherine, 39, wore a netted veil over her mask, and pearls and matching earrings from the Queen as a nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who had previously worn the necklace.
The Prince of Wales, 72, was seen arriving in a Tesla with his wife Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, 73.
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was moved from Windsor Castle's private chapel ahead of his funeral this afternoon (04.17.21).
The casket was transported by a bearer party, from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, from the chapel to the inner hall at 11am.
Philip had served as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards for 42 years.
Following the moving funeral, Philip was interred in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle in front of millions of viewers for the first time in Royal history.
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was lowered into the burial chamber beneath the chapel - which was constructed between 1804 and 1810 on the instruction of King George III.
At previous royal funerals, only The Queen and close members of the royal family would be present.
It won't be his final resting place, however, as Philip - who died on April 9 at the age of 99 - will be transferred to the gothic church's King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his wife of 73 years, when she dies.
Queen's father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret's remains are also located at the same memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.