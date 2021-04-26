Prince Charles 'plans to streamline the monarchy'

Prince Charles could "cut the monarchy down" in order to save money, according to a royal expert.
Angela Levin has suggested that Prince Charles could make the royal family more streamlined when he ascends to the throne, and ultimately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be "ditched" as part of his reforms.
The royal biographer told talkRADIO: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.
"I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the royal family.
"I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change which I think is understandable.
"But he wants to change and I think he will do that."
Another royal expert previously insisted that Charles, 72, hasn't yet become impatient about becoming King.
Caroline Davies explained: "Those around Charles detect no sign of any ‘at last’ sentiment.
"It is not that he does, or does not, aspire to be King. Charles sees the role of the sovereign as something one is, not something one does.
"Like those before him, one occupies that space - for however long or short a time."
Queen Elizabeth turned 95 on April 21 and is now the longest-reigning British monarch, as well as being the world's oldest living monarch.
However, Price Charles previously insisted he wouldn't become a "meddling monarch" when he ascends to the throne.
Speaking about how his outlook might change when he becomes King, he explained: "I do realise that it is a separate exercise being sovereign."
