Prince Charles planted a tree to launch The Queen's Green Canopy's Plant a Tree for the Jubilee initiative

Prince Charles planted an oak tree at Windsor Castle in honour of The Queen's Green Canopy.
To celebrate Queen Elizabeth' IIs 70-year reign, the 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee' initiative has been launched with the aim of encouraging the nation to plant trees from October 2021 until the end of 2022.
As well as honouring the Platinum Jubilee, The Queen's Green Canopy highlights 70 ancient woodlands and trees across the UK, and the royals have partnered with the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show and the Cool Earth charity on the scheme.
A pilot training programme in planting and managing trees for young people out of work has also been announced.
In newly-released images that were taken in March, The Prince of Wales and his mother - who has planted more than 1,500 trees during her reign - were photographed as the first in line to the throne planted the first Verdun Oak at the queen's royal residence.
And the 72-year-old royal and environmentalist described planting a tree as a “statement of hope and faith in the future”.
In a video message, he said: “It is absolutely vital that more of the right species of trees are planted, in the right places, and that more woodlands, avenues, hedgerows and hedgerow trees and urban planting schemes are established, whilst ensuring that we also protect and sustain what we already have.
“Whether you are an individual hoping to plant a single sapling in your garden, a school or community group planting a tree, a council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees or a farmer looking to create new hedgerows, everyone across the country can get involved.”
Those who plant a tree can share an image of the moment on an interactive Queen’s Green Canopy map.
As for the pilot programme, those aged between 16 and 24 will be able to apply and the sessions will be run by London's Capel Manor College.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the scheme.
He said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a fitting tribute to her majesty’s years of service to this country. I urge everyone to get involved and ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’.”
Woodland Trust chief executive Darren Moorcroft added: “There is no more fitting way to celebrate Her Majesty’s jubilee than through striving to increase and protect our native tree cover.
“The last year has emphasised the central role that trees and woods play in the life of the nation.
“We need more projects like this, giving people access to our natural heritage, opportunities to do something positive for the environment, and helping to safeguard it for our children in the face of a combined climate and nature crisis.”
