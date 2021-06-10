Prince Edward gives update on Queen's wellbeing following Prince Philip's death

Prince Edward says his mother Queen Elizabeth is doing well following the death of her husband Prince Philip.
The Earl of Wessex gave an interview to CNN on what would have been his father’s 100th birthday and he revealed that the queen is coping remarkably following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in April.
Asked about how his mother was coping with the death of her husband of 73 years, Edward said he thinks things getting “considerably busier" in recent weeks has helped fill the “void”.
He said: “I think that it was a fantastic partnership, but over the last couple of weeks, life has got considerably busier. Things are beginning to open up more, there are more activities so weirdly that sort of fills any particular void.”
But he is wary of the fact things possibly becoming more difficult for the queen as time goes on.
He added: "I think there are going to be other times further along the year where I think that it will become a bit more poignant and a bit harder. But at the moment, thank you very much indeed for asking, I think that everybody's in pretty good shape really, and just working rather too hard."
And Edward also suggested the fact that Philip’s funeral had to be scaled down owing to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions actually made it “more poignant” to the UK as many Brits had to endure the same experience.
He said: "It was an experience that so many other families have had to go through during this past year or 18 months and so in that sense, it was particularly poignant. There are an awful lot of people who haven't been able to express the respect that they would like to have done. I think many people would have liked to have been there to support the queen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.