Prince George given formal role at King Charles' coronation

Prince George will serve as one of King Charles' Pages of Honour at his grandfather's coronation next month.

The nine-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales will become the youngest future king to play an official role at such a ceremony when he joins Lord Oliver Chomondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, also 13, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache - who are all sons of the king's friends - in helping to carry the monarch's robes at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

