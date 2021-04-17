Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's floral tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan paid tribute to Prince Philip's Greek heritage with their choice of flowers for the wreath at his funeral on Saturday (17.04.21).
The flame-haired royal attended the funeral in person at Windsor Castle whilst his wife - who is expecting the couple's second child - remained in the United States on doctor's advice.
However, despite her absence, Meghan joined Harry in designing a beautiful wreath which included acanthus mollis, the national flower of Greece, as well as Eryngium, which represents the Royal Marines. The wreath also included campanula, to represent gratitude and everlasting love as well as rosemary, which signifies remembrance, lavender to show devotion and roses to honour his birth month.
The wreath was handmade by Willow Crossley, who worked on the flower arrangements for some of their wedding, as well as for their son Archie's christening.
Duchess Meghan is also believed to have penned a handwritten note to mark the occasion.
Elsewhere at the funeral, the coffin was adorned with a wreath of white lilies and roses, white freesia, white wax flower, white sweet peas and jasmine, personally chosen by The Queen, as well as the late royal's personal standard, his naval cap and sword.
The Duke of Edinburgh was remembered for his "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen at his scaled back funeral, due to the global pandemic, on Saturday (17.04.21).
The longest-serving consort did not wish to have a eulogy or any readings by royal family members at his service, instead, The Dean of Windsor gave a bidding, in which he was commemorated for his "service to the Nation and the Commonwealth" and for his "kindness, humour and humanity".
The Dean said at the small memorial service of just 30 guests: "We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.
"We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal."
