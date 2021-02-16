Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's photographer wanted to convey 'hope' in pregnancy snaps

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s pregnancy announcement photographer wanted their photos to symbolise “fortitude, hope, and love”.
Misan Harriman took the sweet black and white photo which the royal couple used on Sunday (14.02.21) to announce they are expecting their second child together, who will be a younger sibling to 21-month-old Archie.
And in an interview with ‘Good Morning America’, Misan explained his thought process behind the photo, which sees Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, sit in the grass in front of a large tree with Megan's head resting on Harry's lap.
He said: "You don't even see the image, you feel it. They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic.
“[It’s meant to symbolise] fortitude, hope, and love. Particularly for the many women going through this, this should give them strength to know there's light in that dark place. It really means a lot."
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Misan – who is based in London – wasn’t able to travel to Los Angeles to photograph the couple in person, so the shoot instead took place remotely using an iPad.
Detailing how the unique shoot came to be, he added: "In the age of COVID, it's impossible obviously for me to be there to shoot it, so technology came to rescue. I was able to remotely take over the iPad and they could hear my voice and it was conversational and the rest really is history."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their baby news over the weekend when they shared the image alongside a statement from their spokesperson.
The message read: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
