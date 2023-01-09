Prince Harry consulted psychic who told him late mum Diana was watching over his son

Prince Harry consulted a psychic who told him his late mum Diana had been watching over his son at Christmas and his antics had given her a “giggle”.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, visited the medium on the recommendation of friends and said her proof she was communicating with Di – killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 aged 36 – was that she knew of an incident where Harry’s boy had broken an ornament of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

