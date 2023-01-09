Prince Harry facing calls to be put on trial over 25 killings boast

Prince Harry is facing calls from Afghans to be put on trial after he boasted he killed 25 people during his tours of duty in the country.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, bragged of the killings in his memoir ‘Spare’, and said he considered his targets “chess pieces” instead of humans and “Bads taken away before they could kill Goods”.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

