Prince Harry feared 'history repeating' itself

Prince Harry's "biggest concern" has been "history repeating itself".
The 36-year-old prince seemingly referenced his late mother Princess Diana - who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 - as he discussed how thankful he is to have wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, by his side during some "unbelievbaly tough" times and admitted he "can't begin to imagine" how difficult things were for his parent, who gave up the Her Royal Highness title after divorcing Prince Charles in 1996.
In a teaser clip for Oprah Winfrey's upcoming interview with the couple - who stepped back from royal life and moved to America a year ago - Harry said: "My biggest concern was history repeating itself.
"For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side."
As an image of a young Harry with his mother then appeared on screen, he continued: "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we had each other."
In the two clips that have been released ahead of the interview airing on CBS on 7 March, Oprah said that she could talk about anything with the couple, who are expecting their second child, a sibling for 21-month-old Archie.
She said: “I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off-limits."
And one point she remarked, "You have said some pretty shocking things here”, and "almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point.”
The 67-year-old media mogul was also seen asking the former actress: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”
However, the teaser didn't broadcast Meghan's answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.