Prince Harry praises Diana Award honourees: My mother would have been so proud of you

Prince Harry has told Diana Award honourees that his late mother, Princess Diana, would be “so proud” of them.
The Duke of Sussex met with the latest group of young people set to receive the Diana Award for their humanitarian work and community action via video call on Monday (28.06.21), and said he was sure his mother – who passed away following a car crash in 1997 – would have loved to see the youngsters “living authentic life”.
He told them: "I'm truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism.
“Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."
Harry, 36, went on to say the late Princess of Wales always believed in the “strength” of young people to help “change the world”.
He added: "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."
And he also explained that he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, share Diana’s sentiments.
He said: "Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all."
Following his address, Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of the Diana Award charity, said it was an “honour” to have Harry – who has son Archie, two, and three-week-old daughter Lili with Meghan – give his “wonderful message of congratulations” to the award recipients.
She told People magazine: "It is such an honour to have the Duke of Sussex saying this wonderful message of congratulations to the young people. For him to say to the young people that his mother would be proud of them means so much. It is such an honour that he is proud of the young people and the work they do. And it is such a massive pat on the back for them and their families.
"Every time her sons talk about the pride they have in the work that is being done in her name, brings me so much joy.”
