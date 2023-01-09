Prince Harry’s ‘Good Morning America’ interview team received request for transcript from royal lawyers

Prince Harry’s ‘Good Morning America’ interview team received a request from Buckingham Palace lawyers for an immediate copy of the sit-down while it was being aired.

They got in touch asking for a complete transcript of the Duke of Sussex’s chat with host Michael Strahan so they could consider his claims “in context”, GMA said in a statement, but the show refused the demand as it is not “policy”.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

