Prince Harry 'volunteered' to shoot therapy session

Prince Harry "volunteered" to shoot an on-camera therapy session for 'The Me You Can't See'.
The 36-year-old royal agreed to be filmed during a therapy session for the Apple TV+ show, and Dawn Porter - who co-directed the series with Asif Kapadia - has revealed he was happy to open up about his mental-health journey.
Speaking about the docu-series, Dawn shared: "Asif Kapadia was working really closely with Harry, and it was really interesting because we were working on the series for so long that we knew a lot about what Prince Harry was doing to maintain his mental wellness.
"And when you have Oprah Winfrey and the best advisers on the planet, you get access to a lot of the best research and the best medicine."
Harry approached the series in an open-minded way, according to Dawn, who revealed he was happy to share his personal experiences with the viewers.
She told Town & Country magazine: "Harry, he volunteered.
"He was game for trying something. And we thought well, we have the opportunity to film this [therapy] and maybe this is something that will work for some people, maybe it won't, but the idea is that you don't tick a box and you're done, mental wellness is an ongoing pursuit."
Dawn admitted that Harry's transparency made it much easier to create the series.
She said: "You have to continue to try new things and to push yourself, and his volunteering to try something was a great way to emphasize and underscore that point."
During the show, Harry admitted his wife encouraged him to pursue therapy more seriously.
He shared: "It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.