Prince Louis asking inquisitive as he tries to understand Queen's death

Prince Louis is struggling to understand the passing of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The four-year-old royal - who is the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales - is said to be confused by the monarch's death and has been asking his parents lots of questions about what life will be like without the 96-year-old sovereign.

