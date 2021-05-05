Prince of Wales' favourite cologne costs £245 a bottle

The Prince of Wales’s favourite cologne has been revealed as a £245 fragrance by Creed.
Website showerstoyou.co.uk has put together a list of the royal family’s favourite fragrances, scents and notes, using information from fragrantica.com, and they say that Prince Charles is a huge fan of ‘Green Irish Tweed’, which is also apparently the most expensive fragrance favoured by royalty.
The fragrance certainly seems fit for a man set to be king, with the description of it on the Creed website reading: “This classic men's fragrance encapsulates the essence of an exclusive gentleman's estate. Where hunting parties, hip flasks and horseback riding through the lush countryside were a custom, Green Irish Tweed offers the definitive touch, akin to a perfectly tailored riding outfit and the finest tweed suit.”
According to the research the second most expensive fragrance loved by royalty is ‘Quelques Fleurs' by Houbigant Paris, which was apparently the late Princess Diana's favourite, and retails at £130 a bottle.
A product description reads: “Ethereal and courtly, its mosaic fragrance depicts plush, ambrosial, delicate floral breath as it’s mingled in nature. The enchanting, radiant essence bombards the olfactory senses with soft, sensual, voluptuous flowers arranged in immaculately-nuanced, concordant tonalities.”
Third on the list is the Duchess of Cambridge, who apparently favours 'White Gardenia Petals' by Illuminum, which carries a retail price of £125 per bottle.
The fragrance is described: “A delicate, refined scent, the top note of lily evokes summer ambiance, whilst heart notes of gardenia, ylang ylang and jasmine are sumptuous and feminine. Amber wood underscores this light bouquet.”
However, no royal list would be complete without the monarch, Queen Elizabeth.
According to Susan Kelley, the founder of website whatkatewore.com, the queen has two favourite fragrances.
She said: “The Queen wore White Rose by Floris London on her wedding day and wears Guerlain L’Heure Bleue day-to-day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.