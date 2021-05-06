Prince of Wales is proud of Welsh Guards

The Prince of Wales is "enormously proud" of the Welsh Guards who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
In his first royal engagement since his father passed away, the 72-year-old heir to the throne paid a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Baracks, where Charles is currently Colonel of the Regiment, a role previously held by Prince Philip between 1953 to 1975.
Charles said: "I was so enormously proud of those of you who formed part of the compliment during my father’s funeral recently. If I may say so, what a wonderful credit not only to the Welsh Guards but also the Households Division and all those who were on parade, for what you all did.
"I know my family and I were deeply moved by the way you all performed your duties. People from other countries rang me up to say that they had never seen anything quite so marvellous, so beautifully done and with such dignity and style."
A total of 20 members from the Welsh Guards were selected to take part in the funeral when the prince was laid to rest last month.
Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Prince Philip died of old age.
The duke passed away at the age of 99 and though he'd been in hospital for a procedure related to a heart condition just a few weeks before his death, his doctor didn't single out any specific contributory factor.
According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Sir Huw Thomas, the head of the royal medical household, listed "old age" as the cause of Philip's death on 9 April, an accepted description if the patient is over 80 and the doctor has personally cared for them a long time and observed a gradual decline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.