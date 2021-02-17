Prince Philip admitted to hospital 'as a precautionary measure'

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital "as a precautionary measure".
The 99-year-old royal - who is married to Queen Elizabeth - is expected to spend a few nights at the King Edward VII hospital in London on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell.
A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's hospital admission and said he would likely be there for a few days to rest and to be kept under observation.
It has not been confirmed why Prince Philip is currently in hospital at the time of writing.
Meanwhile, last month, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The British monarch, 94, and her husband, 99, were administered with the vaccination on Saturday January 9 as they are in the over 80 group, who are some of the first people to be vaccinated. A doctor at Windsor Castle is said to have given them the vaccine. It is normally quite uncommon for the royals to issue statements on private health matters but it is believed the Queen decided to announce the news to avoid any speculation.
At the start of lockdown back in March 2020, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement to urge people to "protect the most vulnerable" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.
"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.