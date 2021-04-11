Prince Philip honoured by BAFTA

Prince Philip was honoured as the EE BAFTA Film Awards opened on Sunday (11.04.21).
The Duke of Edinburgh passed away earlier this week at the age of 99 and his life and long service to the film community and the wider country has been remembered by BAFTA as the award show kicked off.
Host Dermot O'Leary said of the late royal: "He was the first President of BAFTA, and that goes through all the way to our current President, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge."
Whilst his co-host Edith Bowman added: "It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty, the Queen's support throughout the years that in many ways has allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue to, in difficult times, still be here today in 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a special place in BAFTA history and our thoughts are with the royal family."
Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday morning (09.04.21) just a few weeks after being hospitalised with an infection and heart condition.
A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.
"The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss."
The Duke of Cambridge was originally due to appear at the BAFTAs but understandably pulled out after his grandfather's death.
A statement at the time read: "In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time."
