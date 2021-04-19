Prince Philip's coffin and Freddie Mercury's casket were made by the same firm

Prince Philip's coffin was made by the same family firm that constructed a casket for Freddie Mercury.
The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday (04.17.21), and it's emerged that his lead-lined coffin was made by Henry Smith, one of the most well-regarded firms of its kind that also made the casket for the former Queen star, who passed away in 1991.
Brian Parson, a funeral historian, told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Henry Smith were the last coffin makers in London.
"They specialized in high-end coffins and were known to be the best, so it's no surprise the royals picked them.
"The coffin would have taken weeks to make."
Prince Philip's coffin was made from English oak, which experts consider to be vastly superior to the American oak that has become more common in Britain.
The Duke died at Windsor Castle on April 9, at the age of 99, and although Queen Elizabeth has praised the support her husband gave her over the decades, a royal expert has rubbished the suggestion that the monarch will now "retreat from public view".
Sally Bedell Smith insisted there's no chance that she'll step back from her duties, like Queen Victoria did during her reign after the death of her husband, Prince Albert.
She recently explained: "We've become accustomed, since 2017, to seeing her on her own or with other children and grandchildren.
"And so, without him at her side, it's not that unusual. But that doesn't take anything away from the fact that this is going to be a big blow for her.
"She's been with him for 73 years, and ... as she said, [he's been] her 'strength and her stay' for 73 years."
The royal expert insisted the Queen remains determined to fulfil her role.
She said: "We're going to see her moving along, doing her duty. She's not going to be like Queen Victoria, and retreat from public view. She'll be out, and she'll do whatever is required of her."
