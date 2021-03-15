Prince William and Duchess Catherine 'overjoyed' by Pippa Middleton's baby news

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are reportedly “absolutely overjoyed” by the arrival of Pippa Middleton’s second child.
The 37-year-old socialite and author – who is the younger sister of Catherine –welcomed a baby girl called Grace Elizabeth Jane into the world with her husband James Matthews on Monday (15.03.21) morning.
And following the happy news, it has been reported Catherine and her husband William – with whom she has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two – couldn’t be happier for the family.
A source told People magazine: "The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news."
Pippa – who already has Arthur, two, with James – was confirmed to have given birth at 4.22am on Monday, and it was also claimed Grace weighed 6lbs 7oz.
A family source said of the new arrival: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."
Whilst Pippa did confirm she was expecting her first child, Arthur, she has never officially announced that she was pregnant with the couple's second child.
Meanwhile, Pippa previously praised her "local baby gym" as a "saving grace" whilst raising her son.
Speaking in September 2019, she said: "Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him. I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers ... Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit."
