Prince William and Prince Harry's first conversation was 'unproductive'

Prince William's first conservation with Prince Harry was "unproductive".
The royal siblings have reportedly been in contact since Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, made a number of claims against the royal family, including that one person asked her how dark her son Archie's skin would be before he was born during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, but it is believed the conversations haven't gone to plan.
Duchess Meghan's friend Gayle King revealed that she had been in touch with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the interview, telling CBS This Morning: "The word I was given, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation."
On Thursday (11.03.21), William spoke out for the first time following the interview, admitting he hadn't yet spoken to Harry since it had aired earlier that week but he does intend do.
During a visit to a school in east London, he told reporters: "We are very much not a racist family," before adding of Harry: "I haven't spoken to him yet but I plan too."
William's comments came after a statement from Buckingham Palace said the royal family found the "issues raised" in the interview to be "concerning" and promised to address them.
The statement read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved."
In the interview, the Duke of Sussex, 36, insisted he still "loves" his older brother "to bits" but admitted the pair are on "different paths" in their lives.
He said: "As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother and we’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we’re on different paths."
