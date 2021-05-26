Prince William defeats wife in land yachting race

Prince William defeated his wife in a land yachting race on Wednesday (05.26.21).
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to St. Andrews - where they both met at university in 2001 - as part of their royal visit to Scotland this week, and they had a great time as they took part in a race on West Sands beach organised by Blown Away.
Guy McKenzie - who runs the company with his twin brother Jamie - told PEOPLE magazine: "We were surprised as we expected the duchess to win as she the more experienced sailor.
"He got lucky – there was a gust of wind!"
Jamie quipped: "He got blown away!"
However, it wasn't plain sailing as William got stuck in wet sand when he neared the end of the session.
Despite Catherine's jeers of "granddad", he still won the race - but the couple were happy to just get to try out land yachting, which wasn't available on the beach when they were at university.
Guy added: "They said they would have loved to have tried it then. They were recalling walking on the beach and the fact it was very, very windy."
His brother said: "They joked about the Scottish weather."
The activity saw the duke and duchess team up with Fife Young Carers, who help youngsters enjoy a day of respite as they are usually focused on caring for other family members.
A post on the couple's official Twitter account read: "Hello St Andrews! Today The Duke and Duchess are opening the day on the West Sands Beach, joining Fife Young Carers for a session of land yachting.
"Fife Young Carers' hugely impactful work sees them offer young carers some respite from their caring role, and the opportunity to have fun spending time with people of their own age.
"Thank you to Blown Away for hosting today’s fun session in St Andrews!"
