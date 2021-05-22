Prince William explains his special 'connection' to Scotland

Prince William admits Scotland is the source of his saddest and happiest memories.
The 38-year-old royal has a strong "connection" to the country and has recalled being at the Queen's Balmoral home in 1997 when he was told of Princess Diana's death.
In a speech to the Church of Scotland, he said: "Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest.
"I was at Balmoral [Castle] when I was told my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."
Scotland is also where the Duke of Cambridge met his future wife.
The royal met the Duchess of Cambridge when they were both studying at the University of St Andrews.
William - who has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with the Duchess - said: "Alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland, 20 ago this year, that I first met Catherine.
"Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."
Prince William also revealed that the Queen has a special connection to Scotland.
He explained: "Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy.
"As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.