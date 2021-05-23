Prince William loves his in-laws.
The 38-year-old royal - who has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with the Duchess of Cambridge - has a great relationship with his in-laws, even though he's struggled to spark conversation with them amid the coronavirus crisis.
He explained: "The funny thing is, when I spoke to my family I found it so good to catch up but then you haven’t anything to catch up on because no one had done anything."
William admitted that, unlike some people, he's always happy to see and to hear from his in-laws.
Speaking to first responders and their families in Edinburgh, he joked: "Some people are quite happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year."
But, William added: "I love my in-laws!"
Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge recently admitted that Scotland is the source of his saddest and happiest memories.
The prince still has a strong "connection" to the country and recalled being at the Queen's Balmoral home in 1997 when he was told of Princess Diana's death.
In a speech to the Church of Scotland, he said: "Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest.
"I was at Balmoral [Castle] when I was told my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."
Scotland is also where the Duke of Cambridge met his future wife, when they were both studying at the University of St Andrews.
He said: "Alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland, 20 ago this year, that I first met Catherine.
"Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.