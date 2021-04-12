Prince William pays tribute to Prince Phillip

Prince William has remembered his grandfather, Prince Philip, as an "extraordinary man".
The 38-year-old royal has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday (09.04.21) aged 99, and pledged for himself and his wife Catherine to do what they can to support his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, now she no longer has her beloved husband by her side.
He said in a statement: "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."
William feels "lucky" to have had his grandfather in his life for so many years and will particularly cherish the memories he has of Philip being with his own children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.
He said: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.
"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days.
"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.
"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"
