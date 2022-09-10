Prince William pledges to support King Charles 'in every way he can'

Prince William has pledged to honour Queen Elizabeth by supporting King Charles "in every way [he] can".

The Prince of Wales has issued a touching tribute to the queen - who passed away on Thursday (09.08.22), aged 96 - and he's also pledged his support to the new king.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

