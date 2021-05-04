Prince William: Princess Charlotte had a 'lovely' birthday

Prince William has said his daughter had a “lovely” birthday on Sunday (02.05.21).
Princess Charlotte turned six over the weekend, and her father William has now revealed the youngster – who is the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who also have princes George, seven, and Louis, three, together – enjoyed her special day.
During a visit to Babcock Vehicle Engineering to learn about the company's important role during the COVID-19 pandemic – which saw them create a new prototype of ventilators – William was asked about Charlotte’s birthday, and he responded: "She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun."
To mark Charlotte’s special day, a new photograph taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was posted on social media.
In the image, Charlotte is wearing a blue short-sleeved dress with a floral design as she shows off a big smile.
Charlotte and her brothers also recently featured in a video to mark their parents' 10th wedding anniversary.
In the clip, the royals were seen at a beach and toasting marshmallows near Anmer Hall, their family home in Norfolk.
The video was captioned: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C (sic)”
And before the clip was released, William and Catherine – who was known as Kate Middleton before her wedding – also shared two new romantic photographs.
One picture - taken in the courtyard - was shared to social media revealing the shoot took place "ahead of" their 10th anniversary, while the other garden snap was captioned with bride and groom emojis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.