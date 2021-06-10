Prince William remembers grandfather Prince Philip on 100th birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the British royal family’s tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh on what would have been his 100th birthday on Thursday (10.06.21).
The couple joined their family members in remembering Prince Philip who passed away in April at the age of 99.
Speaking via their Kensington Royal Twitter account, the Cambridges said: “Today we remember His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.”
Referencing the gift Philip's wife and the Duke of Cambridge's grandmother Queen Elizabeth was kindly given by the Royal Horticultural Society Last week, the post added: "The queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by @The_RHS of which Her Majesty is Patron."
Philip's daughter Anne, the Princess Royal, also offered her own heartfelt tribute on ITV news.
Speaking to Royal Editor Chris Ship, the 70-year-old former equestrian star, shed some further light on Philip’s passions which weren't "understood" by "many".
She said: "There were not many people who understood just how broad his interests were and how supportive he was to an astonishingly wide range of organisations. His perspective was really important."
Before making reference to his beloved barbecue kit which was sat in the back of a Land Rover trailer at Balmoral.
She added: "The trailer was designed specifically for that role. It was actually made by the engineer at Sandringham but it was designed entirely for that purpose and everything had a place and you needed to know where that was … and then it worked, really well!"
While his son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also issued their own tribute via their Twitter page, in a very similar fashion to his son William and daughter-in- law Duchess Catherine.
Their message simply stated: "Remembering the Duke of Edinburgh on what would have been his 100th birthday."
