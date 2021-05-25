Prince William teases wife over 'musical skills'

Prince William teased his wife over her musical talents during a royal visit to Scotland.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Heavy Sound C.I.C. - a Scottish community interest company which provides music, creative arts and sports activities to people in underprivileged areas - and Catherine tried out some sound mixing.
However, Prince William teased her about the music as he joked: "Please turn that off, it's hurting my ears."
After pressing buttons on the machine, his wife laughed and covered her own ears as she listened to the results.
And as they left, she quipped: "Sorry for leaving such a terrible song. Delete it, delete it!"
The same day, William and Catherine had also visited Sikh Sanjog children's group, which is part of a Sikh community group.
There, they met young children and their caregivers as they helped bake some treats at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The couple's official Twitter account posted: "Cooking up a storm in the café kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with Sikh Sanjog, where The Duke and Duchess prepared meals to be distributed to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community."
During the visit, the royal couple also heard about the "vital support" that Turning Point Scotland is providing to tackle "cycles of crime and addiction".
The account said: "Turning Point Scotland are working to break down cycles of crime and addiction — today The Duke and Duchess visited their centre in North Lanarkshire to hear about the vital support that the organisation provides to those facing complex and challenging situations."
In a post addressing the trip as a whole, they added: "Addiction and violence are among the most challenging social issues we face as a society.
"Scotland isn't alone in trying to tackle these challenges but the organisations we saw today showcased that work is being done to reframe this.
"It's also a reminder that for many of those affected by addiction and violence, the root causes can be traced back to the earliest years of a person's life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.