Prince Williams joins social media boycott to end racism in football

Prince William is joining the social media boycott led by British footballers this weekend in response to racism within the sport.
The Duke of Cambridge is the president of the British Football Association (FA), and has said he will be using his platform to join “the entire football community” in going silent on social media over the weekend to raise awareness for “the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community”.
William posted on the KensingtonRoyal Twitter account on Friday (30.04.21), where he wrote: “As President of the FA I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend.”
He then also posted a picture of his tweet on Instagram alongside a caption which explained the blackout in more detail.
The caption read: “This weekend we join the football community in the UK in uniting for a social media boycott from 3pm on Friday 30 April to 11.59pm on Monday 3 May, in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community.”
William has been active on social media this week, as he has been celebrating his 10 year wedding anniversary to his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.
The couple marked their special day by unveiling two new romantic photographs.
One picture - taken in the courtyard - was shared to social media revealing the shoot took place "ahead of" their 10th anniversary, while the other garden snap was captioned with bride and groom emojis.
William and Catherine later posted a video of themselves with their children - Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, five – as they thanked those who had sent their well wishes.
They captioned the video: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C (sic)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.