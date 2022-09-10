Princess Anne to accompany Queen Elizabeth's coffin to London

Princess Anne will accompany Queen Elizabeth's coffin to London ahead of her state funeral.

The monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (09.08.22), and her coffin will depart for Edinburgh airport on Tuesday and then be flown to London by RAF Northolt.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

