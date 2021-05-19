Princess Beatrice expecting her first child

Princess Beatrice is pregnant.
The 32-year-old royal - who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York - is expecting her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year.
A Buckingham Palace statement said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.
"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
The baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, who is set to arrive over the summer.
The princess and her property tycoon husband tied the knot in a private ceremony in July.
And last year, a source claimed after their wedding that Beatrice was already looking forward to starting a family.
The insider explained: "Bea can't wait to have kids of her own. She's planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it'll happen this year."
Edoardo already has a son named Christopher - also known as Wolfie - from a previous relationship with Dara Huang and he served as the best man at the couple's wedding.
Wolfie was joined by his cousins Coco and Freddie - who are the children of Edoardo's sister Natalia and her husband Tod Yeomans - at the ceremony.
The service - which was previously delayed by the coronavirus pandemic - included St Paul's First Letter to the Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 1-13, but there was no singing because of the COVID restrictions.
Buckingham Palace said at the time: "In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played. The National Anthem was played - but not sung."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.