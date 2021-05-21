Princess Diana is royal family's 'biggest style influencer'

Princess Diana is still the royal family's biggest style influencer.
The late royal - who died in a car crash in 1997 - established herself as a style icon and a new study has revealed she still has a big impact almost 25 years after her death.
According to research by PrettyLittleThing looking search volumes across the UK and US, there were more than 200,000 searches for outfits and styles inspired by the Princess of Wales.
The fashion company said: "One example of this is blazers.
"Her love for blazers is very obvious when looking at her most iconic outfits over the years and right now, blazers and blazer dresses are one of the biggest trends.”
Meanwhile, the brand noted a 750% spike in demand for the style over the past month in both the US and the UK.
According to the study, the Duchess of Sussex follows in second place with 148,500 searches around style inspiration, with the Duchess of Cambridge closely behind her with 145,400.
Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cornwall round off the top five, while Princess Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall all made the top 10.
Diana's son Prince Harry - who was just 12 years old when his mother died - recently revealed one of his own son's first words was "grandma".
The 36-year-old royal keeps a photo of his late mum in two-year-old Archie's nursery and although it was "the sweetest thing" when the tot - who he has with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - was able to identify who was in the picture, Harry admitted the moment made him miss his parent even more.
He said in his new docuseries 'The Me You Can't See': "I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana.
"It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."
