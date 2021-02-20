Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal son's name

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have revealed their son's name.
The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this month and they have now revealed that they have called him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.
Eugenie, 30, shared a picture of her and Jack with August, which was taken by their midwife, on Instagram and wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.
"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.
"[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."
In a statement announcing the birth, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
Princess Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram account, posting the first picture of her little one's hands and captioning it with a string of blue love hearts.
