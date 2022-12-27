Princess Eugenie ‘honoured’ to mark late Queen’s life at Princess of Wales’ carol service

Princess Eugenie says it was an “honour” to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s life at the Princess of Wales’ carol service.

The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, made the declaration about Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8, in an Instagram post after she attended Princess Catherine’s second ‘Together at Christmas’ event at Westminster Abbey, which was shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

