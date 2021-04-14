Princess Eugenie pays tribute to Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to her "dearest grandpa" Prince Philip.
The 31-year-old royal has recalled how the Duke of Edinburgh - who died on Friday (09.04.21), aged 99 - "saved the day" when her attempts at cooking went wrong, as well as remembering his "spectacular" life and great sense of humour.
She wrote on Instagram: “Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.
“You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.
“People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.
“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.
“I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."
Eugenie - who welcomed her and husband Jack Brooksbank's first child, son August Philip Hawke, into the world in February - said she will always remember her grandfather with the rest of their family, and vowed to help "look after" his widow, Queen Elizabeth.
She continued: “I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.
“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.
“With all my love Eugenie.”
Her tribute echoed that of her cousin Prince Harry, who earlier this week remembered their grandfather for his "banter" and barbecue skills.
Harry said in a statement: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.
“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.
“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.