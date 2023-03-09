Princess of Wales covered head with scarf as she and husband Prince William paid tribute to earthquake volunteers

Catherine, Princess of Wales covered her head with a scarf as she and her husband Prince William visited a community centre to thank volunteers giving aid to survivors of the earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria.

The 41-year-old royal put on a black and white veil by Pakistani brand Élan, which is part of a set worn by the mum-of-three when she visited the country in 2019, out of respect as she toured the Hayes Muslim Centre in London on Thursday (09.03.23) and praised its workers’ “amazing” efforts.

