Priscilla Presley ‘locked out of Graceland by granddaughter Riley Keough’ as $35m will battle rolls on

Priscilla Presley has reportedly been locked out of Graceland by her granddaughter Riley Keough.

The 77-year-old actress is said to be feuding with the 33-year-old over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s $35 million will after the singer cut her out of it and made Riley her sole heir.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.